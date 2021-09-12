More than 4.7 lakh candidates to appear for Punjab Police constable exam

In the upcoming Punjab Police constable recruitment exam, scheduled on September 25-26, a total of 4,70,775 candidates have applied against 4,358 vacancies, an official statement said.

The Punjab Police department is currently conducting written exam for the selection of head constables in investigation cadre. The exam will be held till September 19 for 75,544 applicants who have applied for 787 vacancies, as per official data.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday directed the DGP to intensify the crackdown on leakage of exam papers, cheating, copying etc., after six persons were reportedly arrested for their suspected involvement in cheating during the written test held for Sub-Inspectors on August 22.

The CM has asked to further intensify the security measures at the examination centres in view of reported attempts by recruitment fraudsters and scamsters to sabotage and subvert the examination process.

The Punjab Police is organizing a mega recruitment drive. So far, written test for the posts of Sub-Inspectors (District, Armed, Intelligence & Investigation cadres) and Constables of the Intelligence and Investigation cadre have been held.

In a first-of-its-kind move by any state police in the country, another recruitment drive will take place in October for appointing 2600 uniformed specialists in the Punjab Police Department, as per an official statement.

