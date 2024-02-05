MPPSC State Service Main Exam 2023: Registration for 229 posts begins on February 15
MPPSC State Service Main Exam 2023 registration begins on February 15, 2024. The details are given here.
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for the MPPSC State Service Main Exam 2023 on February 15, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the main examination can do it through the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The registration process will begin on February 15 and will end on February 21, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: February 15, 2024
- Closing date of application: February 21, 2024
- Correction window: February 17 to February 23, 2024
- Admit card on website: March 5, 2024
- Exam dates: March 11 to March 16, 2024
Eligibility Criteria
Those candidates who have passed the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The prelims exam was conducted on September 5, 2024, and the result was announced on January 18, 2024.
Exam centres
The examination will be conducted in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chindwada, Ratlam, Satna, Sagar, Shahdol and Barvani. The mains examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹400/- for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer), Economically Weaker Section and Disabled candidates native of Madhya Pradesh and ₹800/- for all remaining categories and candidates resident outside Madhya Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPPSC.