MPPSC State Service Main Exam 2023: Registration for 229 posts begins on February 15

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for the MPPSC State Service Main Exam 2023 on February 15, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the main examination can do it through the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. MPPSC State Service Main Exam 2023: Registration for 229 posts begins on Feb 15 (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process will begin on February 15 and will end on February 21, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Important Dates

Opening date of application: February 15, 2024

Closing date of application: February 21, 2024

Correction window: February 17 to February 23, 2024

Admit card on website: March 5, 2024

Exam dates: March 11 to March 16, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Those candidates who have passed the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The prelims exam was conducted on September 5, 2024, and the result was announced on January 18, 2024.

Exam centres

The examination will be conducted in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chindwada, Ratlam, Satna, Sagar, Shahdol and Barvani. The mains examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹400/- for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer), Economically Weaker Section and Disabled candidates native of Madhya Pradesh and ₹800/- for all remaining categories and candidates resident outside Madhya Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPPSC.

Detailed Notification Here