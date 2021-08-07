Home / Education / Employment News / NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 153 posts
NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 153 Grade A posts
NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 153 Grade A posts
employment news

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 153 posts

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021 registration process will end today, August 7, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for 153 posts can apply online through the official site of NABARD on nabard.org.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 07:50 AM IST

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development will end NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021 registration process on August 7, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Manager posts can apply online through the official site of NABARD on nabard.org. The registration process was started on July 17, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 153 Grade A posts in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Bachelor's degree in a particular discipline. The candidate must have studied that discipline as the main subject in the respective degree course and it must be mentioned in the Degree Certificate issued by the University/ Institute. To apply for the posts, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of NABARD on nabard.org.

• Click on NABARD Grade A posts link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Now fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

• Once done, click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 150/- for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates and 800 for all other categories. The payment should be made through online mode.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nabard grade a phase nabard recruitment nabard exam + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.