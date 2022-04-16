Home / Education / Employment News / NBCC recruitment: 25 vacancies of Dy. General Manager on offer, details here
  • NBCC (India) Limited has invited applications for the 25 vacancies of Dy. General Manager (Engg).
Published on Apr 16, 2022 04:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NBCC (India) Limited has invited applications for the 25 vacancies of  Dy. General Manager (Engg).The application process is ongoing and the last date for the submission of application form is May 5. Interested and eligible candidates should apply online at www.nbccindia.in, the NBCC's official website.

NBCC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of Dy. General Manager (Civil).

NBCC recruitment age limit:  The maximum age of the candidates should be 41.

NBCC recruitment application fee:  The application fee is 1000. SC, ST, PWD & Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

NBCC recruitment: Know how to apply

Go to the official website of NBCC at www.nbccindia.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘Human Recourse' tab

Next, click on the Career

Register and fill all the required details

Fill the application form

Submit all the required documents

Pay application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and selection process here.

 

