NCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1140 Trainee posts at nclcil.in

Northern Coalfields Limited, NCL has invited applications for 1140 Apprentice trainee posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at nclcil.in. NCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023: 1140 vacancies for Apprentice trainees

NCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1140 vacancies of Apprentice trainees.

NCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 26 years.

NCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: The online application is invited only from such candidates, who have passed their ITI Course (NCVT/SCVT Trade Certificate) from any institute which is functional within the Uttar Pradesh / Madhya Pradesh State.

For the positions of Trade Apprentice Trainees priority will be given to candidates who have passed their ITI/Trade certificates from an institute which is operational in Sonbhadra District of Uttar Pradesh state or Singrauli District of Madhya Pradesh state.

NCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.nclcil.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the Apprentices Training

Fill out the application form

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the notification here.

