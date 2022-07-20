Home / Education / Employment News / NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 5505 Community Health Officer posts
NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 5505 Community Health Officer posts

NHM UP has invited applications from candidates to apply for Community Health Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NHM UP on upnrhm.gov.in.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 06:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh has invited applications from candidates to apply for Community Health Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NHM UP on upnrhm.gov.in. The application process has started today, July 20, 2022 and will end on August 9, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5505 Community Health Officer posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)-RNRM from a recognized Institute or B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute/University. The age limit of the candidate should be less than 35 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of computer based test. The computer based test will be held for duration of 2 hours consisting of two sections of total 100 marks. Section-I (80 Marks) will consist of will consist of Professional Knowledge (Discipline related) and Section-II (20 Marks) will consist of General Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness and Basic Computer knowledge with 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ).

Other Details

There is no application fees for the posts. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NHM, UP.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
