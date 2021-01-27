NHRC Recruitment 2021: Application closing soon for 26 vacancies, check details

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has invited applications for recruitment against 26 vacancies for Stenographer, Research Assistant and other posts.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply on or before January 28.

NHRC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Specialist Gr. II (Thoracic Surgery: 01 Post

System Analyst: 01 Post

Health Education Officer: 01 Post

Psychologist: 01 Post

Senior Superintendent of Police: 03 Posts

Assistant Registrar: 04 Posts

Research Officer: 03 Posts

Section Officer: 01 Post

Senior Translator (Hindi): 01 Post

Research Assistant: 02 Posts

Junior Translator (Hindi): 01 Post

Steno Grade D: 09 Posts

Assistant Librarian: 01 Post

Staff Car Driver: 01 Post

NHRC Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Senior Superintendent: Pay Matrix Level 13 Rs. 123100 Rs. 215900

Assistant Registrar: Pay Matrix Level 11 Rs. 67700 Rs. 208700

Research Officer: Pay Matrix Level 10 Rs. 5610 Rs. 177500

Section Officer: Pay Matrix Level 8 Rs. 47600 Rs. 151100

Senior Translator: Pay Matrix Level 7 Rs. 44900 Rs. 14200

Research Assistant: Pay Matrix Level 6 Rs. 35400 Rs. 11240

Jr. Translator: Pay Matrix Level 6 Rs.35400 Rs. 112400

Steno Grade D: Pay Matrix Level 4 Rs. 25500 Rs. 81100

Assistant Librarian: Pay Matrix Level 4 Rs. 25500 Rs. 81100

Staff Car Driver: Pay Matrix Level 2 Rs. 19900 Rs. 63200

How to Apply:

Candidates will have to apply offline. A format can be downloaded from the official website nhrc.nic.in. Check details in the official notification.

