NIA to engage legal experts of eminence in counter terrorism, cyber terrorism

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has invited applications from legal experts of eminence having investigation, prosecution, teaching of laws, judicial, foreign services background.

Job application, other details can be found here

https://www.nia.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/Recruitment/117_1_Recruitment.pdf

"Applications are invited from the legal experts of eminence having investigation, prosecution, teaching of laws, judicial, foreign service background for engagement as experts in NIA in contractual basis initially for a period of 1 year which can be extended further at a consolidated remuneration not exceeding ₹100,000 per month," the NIA has notified.

The last date for receipt of applications is September 10, the NIA has added.

Candidates should have LLM degree in public international law with specialization in counter terrorism laws and cyber terrorism, have publication of research articles in journals or publication of books on counter terrorism laws or cyber terrorism laws.

Candidates should also have qriting and communication skills in English and working knowledge of computer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON