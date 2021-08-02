Home / Education / Employment News / NIA to engage legal experts of eminence in counter terrorism, cyber terrorism
NIA to engage legal experts of eminence in counter terrorism, cyber terrorism (HT PHOTO.)
NIA to engage legal experts of eminence in counter terrorism, cyber terrorism (HT PHOTO.)
employment news

NIA to engage legal experts of eminence in counter terrorism, cyber terrorism

  • The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has invited applications from legal experts of eminence having investigation, prosecution, teaching of laws, judicial, foreign services background.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 02:55 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has invited applications from legal experts of eminence having investigation, prosecution, teaching of laws, judicial, foreign services background.

Job application, other details can be found here

https://www.nia.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/Recruitment/117_1_Recruitment.pdf

"Applications are invited from the legal experts of eminence having investigation, prosecution, teaching of laws, judicial, foreign service background for engagement as experts in NIA in contractual basis initially for a period of 1 year which can be extended further at a consolidated remuneration not exceeding 100,000 per month," the NIA has notified.

The last date for receipt of applications is September 10, the NIA has added.

Candidates should have LLM degree in public international law with specialization in counter terrorism laws and cyber terrorism, have publication of research articles in journals or publication of books on counter terrorism laws or cyber terrorism laws.

Candidates should also have qriting and communication skills in English and working knowledge of computer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national investigation agency
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.