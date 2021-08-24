Home / Education / Employment News / NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Registration for 300 officer posts begins on Sept 1
NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Registration for 300 officer posts begins on Sept 1

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 03:38 PM IST

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL), a leading Public Sector General Insurance Company has invited applications to fill 300 vacancies of Administrative Officers ( Generalists ) ( Scale-1 ). The application process will begin on September 1 and the last date to apply is September 21.

Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the NIACL at newindia.co.in

The tentative schedule for the phase -1 examination ( objective ) is October 2021 and for the Phase-II Online Examination (Objective + Descriptive) in November.

NIACL AO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 posts of Administrative Officers.

NIACL AO recruitment age limit: The candidates should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum age of 30 years.

NIACL AO recruitment application fee: The application fee is 750 for all candidates except for the SC/ST and PwBD category candidates.

The application fee for the SC/ST and PwBD category candidates is 100.

NIACL AO recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in

Go to the recruitment tab

Click on the apply online

A new screen will be displayed

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take the printout of the application form

Check detailed notification below

