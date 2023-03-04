Home / Education / Employment News / NIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 598 Technical Assistant & other posts

NIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 598 Technical Assistant & other posts

employment news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 02:45 PM IST

NIC will recruit candidates for Technical Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NIELIT at nielit.gov.in.

NIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 598 Technical Assistant & other posts (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has invited applications from candidates for Technical Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NIELIT at nielit.gov.in.

The registration process will start on March 4 and will end on April 4, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 598 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Scientist B Group A: 71 posts
  • Scientist Officer/ Engineer: 196 posts
  • Scientist/ Technical Assistant: 331 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Scientist B Group A: A pass in Bachelor degree in Engineering or Bachelor in Technology OR Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses B-level or Associate Member of Institute of Engineers OR Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers OR Masters Degree in Scienec OR Master Degree in Computer Application OR Master Degree in Engineering/ Technology or Master Degree in Philosophy.

Scientist Officer/ Engineer, Scientist/ Technical Assistant: A pass in M.Sc/MS/MCA/BE/B.Tech in any other or in combination mentioned on the Detailed Notification.

Other Details

The other details can be checked by candidates on the official site of NIELIT where the Detailed Notification will be available.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
