NRL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 66 vacancies of Engineer Trainee and other posts

Numaligarh Refinery Limited ( NRL ) has invited applications for the various posts of Engineer Trainee, Assistant Officer, and Assistant Accounts Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Numaligarh Refinery Limited at https://www.nrl.co.in/

The application process is underway and the Last date of receipt of the online application is August 13.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited Vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 66 vacancies out of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee- Civil, 20 vacancies are for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee - Mechanical,11 vacancies are for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee - Instrumentation, 8 vacancies for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee - Electrical,10 vacancies for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee - Chemical, 5 vacancies for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee - Computer Science, 1 Graduate Engineer Trainee - Metallurgy, 3 vacancies for the post of Assistant Officer Commercial (Trainee) and 2 vacancies for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited Age Limit:

For the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee, the age limit is 30 years.

For the post of Assistant Accounts Officer and Assistant Officer Commercial (Trainee), the upper age limit is 32 years.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited Application fee:

Candidates from the General, OBC-NCL, and EWS candidates are required to pay ₹500 as application fee.

Candidates from SC, ST & PwBD categories are exempted from payment of application fees.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) at https://www.nrl.co.in/

On the homepage click on the Career Tab and then on the Current opening

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill in all the required details and submit

Upload photo, signature, and all the relevant documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details in the notification available on the official website at https://www.nrl.co.in/