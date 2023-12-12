National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced that it has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the recruitment examination for the post of “Examiner of Patents and Designs” against 553 vacancies in the Patent Office under the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry. NTA to conduct recruitment exam for 533 Examiner of Patents and Design vacancies(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Through a recent notification on nta.ac.in, the agency informed that this recruitment drive will be done in three phases – a preliminary examination in computer based test (CBT) mode, followed by mains paper 1 (CBT); mains paper 2 (offline exam, descriptive mode for 14 different disciplines); followed by offline interviews.

Exam city information slips for the preliminary examination will be released on December 12 or 13 and admit cards will be issued three to four days ahead of the examination date, it said.

The prelims examination will take place on December 21, the agency said.

Question papers and answer keys will be issued and objections will be invited from candidates from December 26 to 27. Results will be declared by the first week of January, 2024. The schedule for the remaining phases will be intimated separately, NTA said.

“All the eligible candidates may check / download their City Intimation Slip from the NTA website https://exams.nta.ac.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/. In case of any query regarding the above-mentioned examination, the candidate may contact on 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ntaexam@nta.ac.in,” the notification reads.