NTPC recruitment: Last date to apply for Executive Trainee, check details here

The application process to fill 60 vacancies of Executive Trainee in National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) will end on March 21. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC recruitment vacancy details: The recruitment drive is being held to fill 60 posts, with 20 vacancies for ET-Finance (CA/CMA), 10 vacancies for ET-Finance (MBA-Fin), and 30 vacancies for ET-HR.

NTPC recruitment age limit: Candidates should not be more than the age of 29 years as on March 21, 2022.

Direct link to apply

NTPC recruitment eligibility criteria:

Executive Trainee-Finance (CA/CMA): CA/CMA (previously ICWA) qualified from institute recognised by appropriate statutory authority in India, are eligible to apply.

Executive Trainee-Finance (MBA-Fin): Graduate with at least two years full time Post Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma/ Post Graduate Program in Management with specialisation in Finance or MBA.

Executive Trainee-HR: Graduate with at least two years full time Post Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma/ Post Graduate Program in Management with specialisation in Human Resource/ Industrial Relations and others.

Candidates can check detailed notification here

NTPC recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of NTPC at www.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career page

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application form

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.