NTRO recruitment: Apply for 16 vacancies of consultant ( Chinese Language)

The application process to fill the vacancies of consultant ( Chinese Language) in National Technical Research Organisation will end on March 25 at 3 pm. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of NTRO at ntro.gov.in.

NTRO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16 vacancies of consultant ( Chinese Language).

NTRO recruitment age limit: Candidates age should not be more than 45 years.

NTRO recruitment educational qualification: Candidates must have a postgraduate / master's degree in Chinese language, OR a bachelor's degree with an advanced diploma in Chinese language translation / interpretation (preferably HSK6 equivalent or higher), OR a bachelor's degree with a two-year diploma in Chinese language, and sufficient experience in translation / transcription.

NTRO recruitment selection process: The evaluation/selection criteria are based on an 80:20 ratio of 'Quality & Cost Based Selection Method' (QCBS) (80 percent weightage to quality i.e. qualification, skill set, experience, industry certification, performance in interview etc. and 20 percent on cost i.e. expected remuneration).

Direct link to apply

NTRO recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of NTRO at ntro.gov.in

On the homepage click on apply online link given under the recruitment notice that reads, ‘Recruitment Notice : Engagement of Consultant (Chinese Language)’.

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application form

Take print out for future reference.

Detailed notification below: