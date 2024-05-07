 NVS Recruitment 2024: Today is last date to register, direct link and steps to apply - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
NVS Recruitment 2024: Today is last date to register, direct link and steps to apply

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 07, 2024 06:45 PM IST

Any correction to be done in the particulars on the application form in the online mode can be done from May 9, 2024, to May 11, 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close he application window for the recruitment of non-teaching posts of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on May 7, 2024. Candidates who wish to apply may submit their applications on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/nvs.

Candidates who wish to apply may submit their applications on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/nvs.(Hindustan Times file photo)

Direct Link to apply

The application fee for Stuff Nurse vacancies is 1,500 for female candidates and 500 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates. For all other posts, the fee is 500 for SC, ST, PwBD candidates and 1,000 for other candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up non-teaching vacancies on direct recruitment basis at the NVS headquarters, regional offices, NLIs and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the country.

The recruitment drive is for 1377 non-teaching vacancies under various posts:

Female Staff Nurse: 121 vacancies

Assistant Section Officer: 5 vacancies

Audit Assistant: 12 vacancies

Junior Translation Officer: 4 vacancies

Legal Assistant: 1 vacancies

Stenographer: 23 vacancies

Computer Operator: 2 vacancies

Catering Supervisor: 78 vacancies

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 381 vacancies

Electrician cum Plumber: 128 vacancies

Lab Attendant: 161 vacancies

Mess Helper: 442 vacancies

MTS: 19 vacancies

Steps to apply:

  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/nvs
  • Look out for the link to apply for the posts on the home page and click it
  • Feed in the particulars on the page and upload documents
  • Pay the registration fee and submit
  • Take a print out of the page for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Employment News / NVS Recruitment 2024: Today is last date to register, direct link and steps to apply

© 2024 HindustanTimes
