NVS Recruitment 2024: Today is last date to register, direct link and steps to apply
Any correction to be done in the particulars on the application form in the online mode can be done from May 9, 2024, to May 11, 2024.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close he application window for the recruitment of non-teaching posts of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on May 7, 2024. Candidates who wish to apply may submit their applications on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/nvs.
The application fee for Stuff Nurse vacancies is ₹1,500 for female candidates and ₹500 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates. For all other posts, the fee is ₹500 for SC, ST, PwBD candidates and ₹1,000 for other candidates.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up non-teaching vacancies on direct recruitment basis at the NVS headquarters, regional offices, NLIs and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the country.
The recruitment drive is for 1377 non-teaching vacancies under various posts:
Female Staff Nurse: 121 vacancies
Assistant Section Officer: 5 vacancies
Audit Assistant: 12 vacancies
Junior Translation Officer: 4 vacancies
Legal Assistant: 1 vacancies
Stenographer: 23 vacancies
Computer Operator: 2 vacancies
Catering Supervisor: 78 vacancies
Junior Secretariat Assistant: 381 vacancies
Electrician cum Plumber: 128 vacancies
Lab Attendant: 161 vacancies
Mess Helper: 442 vacancies
MTS: 19 vacancies
Steps to apply:
- Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/nvs
- Look out for the link to apply for the posts on the home page and click it
- Feed in the particulars on the page and upload documents
- Pay the registration fee and submit
- Take a print out of the page for future needs
For more information, visit the official website.
