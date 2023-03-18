Home / Education / Employment News / NWDA recruitment 2023: Apply for JE, Stenographer and other posts at nwda.gov.in

NWDA recruitment 2023: Apply for JE, Stenographer and other posts at nwda.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 18, 2023 03:17 PM IST

NWDA recruitment 2023: Applications are invited for Junior Engineers, Junior Accounts Officers, stenographers and other posts.

The National Water development Agency has invited application for Junior Engineers, Junior Accounts Officers, stenographers and other posts. The application process commenced today, march 18 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is nwda.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of applictaion form is April 14.

NWDA recruitment 2023: Apply for JE, Stenographer and other posts at nwda.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
NWDA recruitment 2023: Apply for JE, Stenographer and other posts at nwda.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

NWDA recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), 1 vacancy is for the post of Junior Accounts Officer, 6 vacancies are for the post of Draftsman Grade-III, 7 vacancies are for the post of Upper Division Clerk, 9 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer Grade - II, 4 vacancies are for the post of Lower Division Clerk.

NWDA recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 890 for General, OBC & EWS category and 550 for SC, ST and PwBD category.

Here's the direct link to apply

NWDA recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nwda.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Vacancy tab

Register an proceed with the application

Submit the form and take print out for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vacancy jobs
vacancy jobs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out