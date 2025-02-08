Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Registration ends in 2 days; link to apply, eligibility criteria

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board will close the registration-cum-application process for 933 Sub Inspector and equivalent vacancies in two days, on February 10. Eligible candidates can apply at odishapolice.gov.in. Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Registration ends in 2 days

There is no application fee in this recruitment drive.

Vacancies include 609 for the ‘Sub-Inspector of Police’ post, 253 for ‘Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed)’, 47 for ‘Station Officer (Fire Service)’, and 24 for the ‘Assistant Jailor’ post under the Home Department, Government of Odisha.

Persons with Disability can not apply for these posts. Women and Transgender candidates can apply for Odisha Police SI and Assistant Jailor posts only.

Candidates who were between 21-25 years old on January 1, 2024 can apply for these vacancies. The upper age limit has been relaxed by five years for SC, ST, SEBC, and Women candidates.

For ex-servicemen candidates, the entire term of service will be relaxed. If a candidate is eligible for age relaxation under more than one category, the one that benefits him/her more will apply, the board sais.

Odisha Police SI recruitment: Eligibility criteria

The candidate should be a citizen of India, of good morals and character, sound health and physique, and free from any organic defect or body infirmity. The applicant must be able to speak, read, and write Odia.

The applicant should have passed ME school or higher-level examinations with Odia as a subject, HSC or equivalent examination with Odia as a medium in non-language subjects, or the written test in Odia in ME school standard conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha.

Candidates who have more than one living spouse or have been convicted for a criminal offence are not eligible to apply.

A bachelor's degree is the minimum educational qualification for SI Police, SI Police (Armed), and Assistant Jailor posts.

Only Science/Engineering graduates can apply for the Station Officer (Fire Service) post.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed advertisement hosted on the official website.

Here is the direct link to apply.