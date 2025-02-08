Odisha Police admit card for Junior Clerk Skill Test today at odishapolice.gov.in

The Odisha Police Ministerial Staff Selection Board will release admit cards for the Practical Skill Test on Computer for the Junior Clerks in DPO Cadre today, February 8. Odisha Police admit card for Junior Clerk Skill Test today (REUTERS/For representation)

The admit card will be released on the official website of Odisha Police, odishapolice.gov.in.

Odisha Police conducted the written examination for Junior Clerk from November 16 to December 4, 2024.

The result, along with roll numbers of candidates who were shortlisted for the Practical Skill Test and marks, were shared on the official website on February 1.

As per the latest notification, the Practical Skill Test on Computer for shortlisted candidates will be conducted on February 12, from 11 am to 12 pm at different examination centres across the state.

The detailed schedule and examination venue of the test will be mentioned in the admit cards, the board said.

It added that the link to download admit cards will be available 10 am onwards. They can download it using their test login credentials – application number and date of birth.

After downloading the admit cards, candidates should check and confirm the test schedule, venue and other instructions required for the test.

How to download Odisha Police Jr Clerk skill test admit card when released