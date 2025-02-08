Odisha Police admit card for Junior Clerk Skill Test today at odishapolice.gov.in
The admit card will be released on the official website of Odisha Police, odishapolice.gov.in.
The Odisha Police Ministerial Staff Selection Board will release admit cards for the Practical Skill Test on Computer for the Junior Clerks in DPO Cadre today, February 8.
The admit card will be released on the official website of Odisha Police, odishapolice.gov.in.
Odisha Police conducted the written examination for Junior Clerk from November 16 to December 4, 2024.
Also read: Odisha Police announces 23 Special Police Officer posts, know vacancy details, eligibility & more
The result, along with roll numbers of candidates who were shortlisted for the Practical Skill Test and marks, were shared on the official website on February 1.
As per the latest notification, the Practical Skill Test on Computer for shortlisted candidates will be conducted on February 12, from 11 am to 12 pm at different examination centres across the state.
The detailed schedule and examination venue of the test will be mentioned in the admit cards, the board said.
It added that the link to download admit cards will be available 10 am onwards. They can download it using their test login credentials – application number and date of birth.
After downloading the admit cards, candidates should check and confirm the test schedule, venue and other instructions required for the test.
Also read: Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Apply for 933 vacancies at odishapolice.gov.in
How to download Odisha Police Jr Clerk skill test admit card when released
- Go to odishapolice.gov.in.
- Open the Junior Clerk recruitment page.
- Click on the Skill Test admit card download link.
- Submit your login details – application number, date of birth.
- Check and download the admit card.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News