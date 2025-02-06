Odisha Police announces 23 Special Police Officer posts, know vacancy details, eligibility & more

The Odisha Police has released an official notification wherein it announced the recruitment of 23 Special Police Officers (SPO) on contractual basis. Eligible candidates who wish the apply for the posts must submit their applications to the concerned Range IsGP/ DISGP Offices. Odisha Police has announced the recruitment of 23 Special Police Officer posts.

Candidates must note that the last date to submit application forms is February 27, 2025 up to 5.30 PM.

Additionally, incomplete applications received after the last date of submission would be rejected, the notice said.

VACANCY DETAILS:

According to the official notice, the vacancy distribution is given below:

DIG of Police, Central Range, Cuttack - 5 posts

2. IG of Police, NCR, Talcher - 2 posts

3. DIG of Police, ER, Balasore - 3 posts

4. IG of Police, SR, Berhampur - 3 posts

5. IG of Police, NR, Sambalpur - 7 posts

6. DIG of Police, WR, Rourkela - 3 posts

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

To be eligible, candidates must ensure they meet the following eligibility requirements:

(1) Should be a permanent resident of Odisha.

(ii) Should not be more than 62 years of age as on date of publication of the advertisement.

(iii) Should be able to speak, read and write Odia.

(iv) Should have unblemished service record.

(v) Should not be convicted in any criminal case nor awarded with any major punishment in the departmental proceedings during their service career.

(vi) Should have no criminal case pending against him.

(vii) Should not have more than one spouse living.

(viii) Should have worked with State Police or Central Armed Police Force or Armed Forces in the equivalent rank of Asst. Sub-Inspector / Sub-Inspector / Deputy Subedar / Sergeant / Inspector of Police.

Additionally, candidates are required to execute an agreement for re-employment on contract basis for not more than one year.

As per the notice, the contract will be renewed subject to satisfactory performance and need of their services.

It is to be noted here that no candidate will be re-employed after attaining the age of 64 years.

PAY SCALE:

Following is the pay scale of the Special Police Officers following the appointment:

Retired Asst. Sub-Inspector or equivalent rank - Rs.16,000 Retired Sub-Inspector/Deputy Subedar/Sergeant - Rs.17,000 Retired Inspector or equivalent rank - Rs. 19.000

ALLOWANCES:

The SPOs will also be provided the following allowances:

Kit Maintenance Allowance - Rs. 75 per month Clothing Allowance - ₹ 3856 per annum

ABOUT SELECTION TEST

The selection test to recruit the SPOs will be conducted at the concerned Range Headquarters on March 18, 2025 at 7:30 AM. The exam will include verification of original documents, medical test, physical test and interview.

Notably, candidates will have to go through a medical test wherein a Medical Board would test the physical fitness of the candidates and the decision of the Board will be final and binding.

Candidates with physical deformities will not be eligible for appointment.

Besides, candidates are also expected to be physically capable of discharging field duty by putting in hard labor for at least 8 hours a day during day or night, the notice states. The candidates will be put to a physical test wherein they will have to cover a distance of five kilometers on foot within a period of one hour. Failing to do so will have the candidates disqualified.

The final stage includes the interview by the Selection Board that will test the suitability of the candidates for appointment as Special Police Officers.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED:

Candidates will need to submit the copies of following documents along with their application form.

1. Two pass port size self attested photographs.

2. Self attested copies of certificates in support of age and qualification.

3. Self-attested copy of discharge certificate.

4. Two character certificates attested by two different Group-B Gazetted Officers.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.