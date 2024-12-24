Odisha Police Jr. Clerk Answer Key 2024 out at odishapolice.gov.in, download link here

Odisha Police Ministerial Staff Selection Board, OPMSSB has released Odisha Police Jr. Clerk Answer Key 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Clerk written test can download the answer key through the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.gov.in and also from OPMSSB at opclerk.cbexams.com. Odisha Police Jr. Clerk Answer Key 2024 out, download link here

The answer key has been released today, December 24, 2024. The link to download the provisional key will be available on the website till December 27, 2024. The objection window has also opened and will close on December 27, 2024.

The prescribed fee for raising objections is ₹250/- per question. Incase the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objection shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable bank charges. Incase the objections are found invalid, the fee shall be fortified.

The official notice reads, “No objections shall be entertained through mail, by post, in person or in other mode under any circumstances. The decision of the Board on the objection raised by the candidates shall be final and binding. No correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates on this regard after 27.12.2024 (10 AM).”

Odisha Police Jr. Clerk Answer Key 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the answer key.

Visit the official website of OPMSSB at opclerk.cbexams.com.

Click on Odisha Police Jr. Clerk Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The computer-based recruitment examination for Junior Clerk in the DPO cadre (Odisha Police) commenced on November 16, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Odisha Police.