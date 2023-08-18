OPSC Medical Officers Recruitment 2023: Apply for 7276 Medical Officer posts at www.opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Medical Officers in Group-A (Junior Branch) today August 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.opsc.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is September 18. OPSC Medical Officers Recruitment 2023: Apply for 7276 Medical Officer posts

OPSC Medical Officers Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7276 Medical Officer posts.

OPSC Medical Officers Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years old as on January 1, 2023.

OPSC Medical Officers Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates must possess an MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India.

Direct link to apply

OPSC Medical Officers post 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE”

Register yourself and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form, upload the required documents, and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON