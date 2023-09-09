Patna High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023: Apply for 36 posts at patnahighcourt.gov.in

Patna High Court has invited applications for Personal Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Patna High Court at patnahighcourt.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 36 posts in the organization. Patna High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023: Apply for 36 posts

The last date to apply for the post is till September 18, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate who want to apply for the post should have graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institution. Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s Course in Computer Application from a recognised institution. The age limit of the candidate should be below 18 years of age as on the 1st January, 2023 i.e. a candidate must not be born later than 01.01.2005.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of preliminary test followed by shorthand computer typing test and interview.

Application Fees

The application fees for Unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS Candidates is ₹1100/- and for SC/ST/OH Candidates, the application fees is ₹550. Payment of fee shall be accepted through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Patna High Court.

