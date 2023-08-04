Home / Education / Employment News / Patna High Court to recruit 51 Stenographers, direct link to apply

Patna High Court to recruit 51 Stenographers, direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 04, 2023 12:39 PM IST

Patna HC Recruitment 2023: andidates can apply for these 51 vacancies on patnahighcourt.gov.in.

The Patna High Court has issued a notification and invited applications for direct recruitment of Stenographers (group C). Candidates can apply for these 51 vacancies on patnahighcourt.gov.in.

Patna High Court to recruit 51 Stenographers, direct link to apply (HT Photo)
As per the notification, the last date to submit application forms is August 24.

Age limit: A candidate who is at least 18 years old as on January 1, 2023 can apply for these vacancies. The upper age limit is different for each category. Candidates are advised to check the notification for more information.

Educational qualification:The applicant must possess these qualification as on January 1, 2023:

  1. Intermediate (12th Passed) .
  2. Certificate of English Shorthand and English Typing from a recognised institute.
  3. Diploma/Certificate of at least six month’s course in Computer Application from a recognised institution.
  4. Minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English shorthand.
  5. Minimum speed of 40 words per minute in English typing.

Further, candidates with these qualifications will be preferred:

  1. Those who have served in the territorial Army for a minimum period for two years,
  2. Who have obtained a ‘B’ certificate of the National Cadet Corps.

There will be two stages in the selection process: written test and interview. For further details, check the notification.

