PGIMER Recruitment 2022: Apply for 256 Group A, B, C & Jr. Administrative posts

Published on Nov 12, 2022 03:47 PM IST

PGIMER to recruit candidates for Group A, B, C and Junior Administrative posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of PGIMER at pgimer.edu.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, PGIMER has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group A, B and C posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of PGIMER at pgimer.edu.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 256 posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on November 1, 2022 and will close on November 28, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Group A, B and C: 223 posts
  • Junior Administrative: 33 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Candidates who have successfully submitted their online application will be allowed to appear in the online computer based test (CBT). The minimum qualifying / eligibility criteria for CBT and interview separately will be 40% marks for General/EWS category and 35% marks for SC/ST/OBC categories respectively.

Application Fees

  • Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): Exempted from payment of fee.
  • SC/ST category: Rs. 800/- plus Transaction Charges as applicable.
  • For all others including General/OBC/EWS: Rs.1500/- plus Transaction Charges as applicable.

