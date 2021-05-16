PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 490 JE, clerk and other posts by May 17

The application process to fill 490 vacancies for assistant engineer, junior engineer, clerk and other posts in Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited closes on Monday, May 17. The application process had started on April 26.

Interested candidates who have still not registered can apply online through the official website of PSTCL.

The number of vaccines is tentative and may increase or decrease. The online test is tentatively scheduled in the month of June/ July in all districts of Punjab including UT Chandigarh.

Vacancy Details : Assistant Engineer/OT (Electrical): 43; Assistant Engineer (Civil): 6; Account officer: 7; Assistant Manager/HR: 2; Assistant Manager/IT: 1; Divisional Accountant: 10; Junior Engineer/ substation: 200; Junior Engineer/ civil: 15; Junior Engineer/ Communication: 11; Telephone Mechanic: 15; Lower Division Clerk/Typist: 140; Lower Division clerk(Accounts): 40

Steps to register for PSTCL Recruitment 2021:

Visit PSTL website www.pstcl.org and click Recruitment against CRA-10-2021.

Register by filling up necessary details(category of post opted, name, category g, Mobile No. and e-mail).

Check Application sequence number/user Id and password received on your email and password

Re log in to your account by entering your user Id and password

Fill up the application and upload a photo, signature, and relevant qualifications, reservations, and experience document.

Make payment through Debit card/Credit Card/Net banking as required

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts mentioned above after checking the eligibility criteria, including educational qualification and age limit, on the official website.