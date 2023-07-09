QCI Examiner Recruitment 2023: Registration for 553 posts begins July 14 at qcin.org

Quality Council of India, QCI has invited applications for Examiner posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of QCIN at qcin.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 553 posts in the organisation. QCI Examiner Recruitment 2023: Registration for 553 posts begins July 14

The registration process will begin on July 14 and will end on August 4, 2023. The e-admit card will be available on August 14, 2023 and the preliminary examination will be conducted on September 3, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of preliminary examination, main exam and interview. Preliminary Examination for screening of candidates for the main examination. Mains Examination for shortlisting of candidates for Interview. The interview will be of 100 marks and will test the candidate on the topics covered in the preliminary and mains examination.

Application Fees

There will be an examination fee of ₹1000/- for candidates belonging to General category and OBC category. For candidates belonging to SC /ST category, PWD/ Differently abled (PH) category and women applicants (from all categories) and any other person, the examination fee shall be ₹500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only).

