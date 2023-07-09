Home / Education / Employment News / QCI Examiner Recruitment 2023: Registration for 553 posts begins July 14 at qcin.org

QCI Examiner Recruitment 2023: Registration for 553 posts begins July 14 at qcin.org

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 09, 2023 02:42 PM IST

QCI will recruit for Examiner posts. Eligible candidates can apply from July 14 onwards.

Quality Council of India, QCI has invited applications for Examiner posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of QCIN at qcin.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 553 posts in the organisation.

QCI Examiner Recruitment 2023: Registration for 553 posts begins July 14
QCI Examiner Recruitment 2023: Registration for 553 posts begins July 14

The registration process will begin on July 14 and will end on August 4, 2023. The e-admit card will be available on August 14, 2023 and the preliminary examination will be conducted on September 3, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of preliminary examination, main exam and interview. Preliminary Examination for screening of candidates for the main examination. Mains Examination for shortlisting of candidates for Interview. The interview will be of 100 marks and will test the candidate on the topics covered in the preliminary and mains examination.

Application Fees

There will be an examination fee of 1000/- for candidates belonging to General category and OBC category. For candidates belonging to SC /ST category, PWD/ Differently abled (PH) category and women applicants (from all categories) and any other person, the examination fee shall be 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only).

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out