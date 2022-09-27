Home / Education / Employment News / Rajasthan Police Constable 2021 PET/PST in October, schedule and admit card soon

Rajasthan Police Constable 2021 PET/PST in October, schedule and admit card soon

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Candidates who qualified in the written exam are eligible for PET/PST.

ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021: The Directorate of Rajasthan Police will begin physical tests – PET/PST – for the Police Constable recruitment drive, 2021 in the second week of October, 2022. Detailed schedule and admit cards for PST/PET will be published soon on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

As many as 4,338 vacancies of Rajasthan Police Constables will be filled through this recruitment drive. The recruitment exam was conducted from May 13 to 16, 2022 and July 2, 2022.

Candidates who qualified in the written exam are eligible for PET/PST. A list of candidates qualified for the PET/PST was published along with results.

Results of the written examination was announced on August 24 for these Battalions- Bikaner(3rd), Tonk, Kota, Bharatpur, Bikaner (10th), Delhi, and District Banswara.

After PET/PST rounds, final results will be published.

For all the latest updates regarding Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment, 2021, visit police.rajasthan.gov.in.

