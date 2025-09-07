Rajasthan RSSB Patwari Answer Key 2025 released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, what's next for candidates?
Rajasthan RSSB Patwari Answer Key 2025 has been released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The direct link to download is given below.
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the answer key fir Rajasthan RSSB Patwari Exam 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD RAJASTHAN RSSB PATWARI ANSWER KEY 2025
The Patwari written exam was conducted on August 17, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Also read: RPSC ASO Recruitment Exam Date Out: Check schedule of Rajasthan Assistant Statistics Officer exam here
Candidates were required to carry the e-admit card, original photo identity card with Aadhaar card to ensure the identity, along with a latest original colour photograph for attendance sheet.
Also read: NIRF 2025: NLSIU Bengaluru continues to dominate as best law school, check top 10 institutes here
What's next for candidates
The board will allow candidates to challenge the provisional answer key, and will likely release the final answer in due course.
Details about objection window will be shared on the official website.
Also read: SBI Clerk Prelims Examination 2025 dates announced, exam from Sept 20
Rajasthan RSSB Patwari Exam 2025: How to download answer key
1. Visit the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
2. On the home page, click on the Candidate's Corner tab, and select Answer Key.
3. On the next page, click on the link to download the answer key.
4. Check the answer key PDF displayed on the screen.
5. Download the answer key and keep a printout for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RSSB.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News