RPSC ASO Recruitment Exam Date Out: Check schedule of Rajasthan Assistant Statistics Officer exam here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced examination schedule for the recruitment of RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) 2024. Candidates appearing in the examination can check the schedule on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC ASO Recruitment Exam Date Out: The schedule of Rajasthan Assistant Statistics Officer exam is given here,

As per the schedule, the RPSC ASO Recruitment Exam 2025 will be conducted on October 12, 2025. The exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 12 pm.

Registrations for RPSC ASO Recruitment Exam 2025 was conducted from August 12 to September 9, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill in 43 vacancies Economics and Statistics Department.

Meanwhile, the commission will release the admit card for the recruitment examination before the exam. Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is mandatory to carry the admit card on the day of the exam.

RPSC ASO Recruitment 2025: How to download admit cards when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets when released:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the hall tickets. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your hall tickets displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at RPSC.