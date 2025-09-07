Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
Kolkata Metro runs services from 9 am for SSC exam candidates

PTI | , Kolkata
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 02:15 pm IST

Around 3.19 lakh aspirants were scheduled to take the exam for recruitment to assistant teacher posts for classes 9 and 10.

Kolkata Metro on Sunday ran normal services along the North-South (Blue Line) and East-West (Green Line) corridors from 9 am for the benefit of SSC exam candidates.

Kolkata Metro runs services from 9 am for SSC exam candidates. (Mushtaq/HT)
Also, a traffic block previously announced between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram stations on the North-South corridor was not implemented during the day.

"For the benefit of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) teachers' recruitment exam, normal services were run from 9 am on both corridors – Dakshineshwar-Shahid Khudiram (North-South) and Howrah-Salt Lake Sector 5 (East-West) on Sunday," a Kolkata Metro Rail spokesperson said.

On Sundays, metro services generally start later in the day.

On September 5, despite being a holiday, around 4.65 lakh commuters travelled in all the corridors of Kolkata Metro till 6 pm, he said.

Of them, 3.39 lakh travelled on the Blue Line and 1.13 lakh on the Green Line on that day, he added.

Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
