NIRF 2025: NLSIU Bengaluru continues to dominate as best law school, check top 10 institutes here

The National Law School of India University, NLSIU, Bengaluru continues to dominate as the top law school in India in the recently released NIRF Rankings 2025. NIRF 2025: NLSIU Bengaluru emerged as the top law school again, (Mint/file)

Interestingly, the first four spots remained unchanged in the law category. Like last year, the National Law University, Delhi secured the second spot in the list of top law schools in India.

The Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad is in the third place followed by The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata in fourth position.

However, in the fifth spot this year is the Gujarat National Law University. Whereas Symbiosis Law School, Pune dropped down to the seventh position.

Check is the list of top 10 law schools in India as per NIRF Rankings 2025:

National Law School of India University National Law University Nalsar University of Law The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences Gujarat National Law University Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Symbiosis Law School, Pune Jamia Millia Islamia Aligarh Muslim University Siksha `O` Anusandhan

The 10th edition of NIRF India Rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 4, 2025.

The rankings were released for 17 different categories, including overall universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, innovation, state university, skill university, open university, and SDG.

IIT Madras bagged the top position in the overall category, and IISC Bangalore and IIT Bombay were at the second and third positions.

For more information, visit the official website of NIRF India Rankings 2025.