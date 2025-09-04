NIRF Rankings 2025: IIT Patna lone Bihar presence in overall ranking, state institutions fumble yet again

NIRF Rankings 2025: Indian Institute of Technology, Patna is the only institution from Bihar featuring in the top 100 of the overall ranking of the National Institutional Framework Ranking (NIRF), released on Thursday. NIRF Ranking 2025: The only other institution from Bihar finding place in the list of engineering institutions is NIT, Patna at 53rd place.

IIT-P is also ranked 39th in the list of top 100 research institutions, while in the list of engineering institutions it is ranked 19th. The only other institution from Bihar finding place in the list of engineering institutions is NIT, Patna at 53rd place.

IIT-P has improved its position significantly from 2024 - from 73rd to 36th position - though All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has slipped out of top 100 overall ranking to finish in rank band of 101-150.

In the stream of law, Chanakya National Law University (Patna) and Central University of South Bihar (CUSB), Gaya were ranked 17th and 23rd respectively in the list of 40 top institutions, with NLU (Bangalore) and NLU (Delhi) continuing to occupy the top two slots. CUSB is ranked in the 151-200 band in the universities’ category.

Central University of South Bihar (CUSB), Gaya also figures at 63rd rank in the list of top 100 pharmacy institutions in the country, while National Institute Of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hajipur is ranked 30th.

Among the top 50 medical colleges,AIIMS (Patna) was placed at 27th spot, the same that it held last year, while among the top 100 management institutions, IIM (Bodh Gaya) figures at 31st place and Amity University (Patna) in the rank band of 101-125.

In the ranking of 40 agriculture colleges, Rajendra Prasad Central Agriculture University and Bihar Agriculture University have been ranked 14 and 36 respectively. Rajendra Prasad Central Agriculture University is in the ranking band of 101-150 in the university category.

In the NIRF ranking of colleges, the lone institution finding place in the 101-159 rank band is the Patna Women’s College.

There was a reality check for the state institutions in the NIRF ranking for both universities and colleges, as none could feature in the top 100. In the list of state public universities also, Bihar drew a blank.

The central institutions, which have come up in large numbers in the last couple of decades, saved the day for the state.

Bihar’s premiere Patna University, the seventh oldest university of the country, was the only state university that found place in the 2024 NIRF, ranked in the range of 51-100 among state public universities. This year, it does not feature in the 51-100 rank band.

No university in the state in the overall ranking for universities of the country tells the story of state higher education institutions that still takes pride in the legacy of Nalanda University and Vikramshila University, the ancient seats of learning that drew students and scholars from across the globe.

“Bihar institutions have witnessed systemic decline over the years and cosmetic treatment will not serve the purpose. It is not that the state institutions cannot improve, but the problem is nobody is interested beyond investment for infrastructure. Quality leadership has been thoroughly lacking that has a cascading effect," said social analyst Professor N.K Chaudhary.