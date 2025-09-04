NIRF Rankings 2025: IIM Ahmedabad dominates in management category, IIM Bangalore & IIM Kozhikode also retain spots

Ministry of Education declared the NIRF Rankings 2025 on Thursday, September 4, 2025. IIM Ahmedabad continues to dominate in the first spot, and IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode too have retained the second and third spots respectively. NIRF Rankings 2025: IIM Ahmedabad has bagged the top spot in management category.

The rankings have not changed for IIT Delhi too, with the institute comfortably placed in the fourth position like last year.

Also read: NIRF Rankings 2025: AIIMS New Delhi emerges top medical college in India, check 5 best medical colleges

NIRF Rankings 2025: List of Top 10 management institutes

1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

3. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

5. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

6. Indian Institute of Management Mumbai

7. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

8. Indian Institute of Management Indore

9. Management Development Institute, Gurugram

10. XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

Also read: NIRF Rankings 2025: IISc Bangalore, JNU retain top two ranks in Universities category, check list here

IIT Madras has bagged the top position in the overall category yet again, and IISC Bangalore and IIT Bombay at second and third positions.

The rankings were released for 17 different categories, including overall universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, innovation, state university, skill university, open university, and SDG.

Also read: NIRF Ranking 2025: Hindu college tops in colleges category, check top 10 list here

The tenth edition of NIRF Rankings were conducted at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.