SBI Clerk Prelims Examination 2025 dates announced, exam from Sept 20

State Bank of India has announced the examination dates for Junior Associates- Customer Support and Sales (or SBI Clerk) recruitment examination 2025. Candidates can check the dates on the official website at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Prelims Examination 2025 dates are out. (Reuters file photo of SBI logo)

The online preliminary exam will be conducted on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025.

Additionally, the link to download the admit card will be made available shortly, the official website states.

It may be mentioned here that the online registration for SBI Junior Associates- Customer Support and Sales ended on August 26, 2025.

Through the examination, the SBI aims to fill 6589 Junior Associate vacancies ( both regular and backlog combined).

Candidates appearing for the examination must be between 20 and 28 years old on April 1, 2025.

The prelims exam will be based on objective-type questions for 100 marks. Candidates will need to attempt the exam within one hour.

After the online preliminary exam, shortlisted candidates will appear for the mains examination and a language test.

The mains exam will consist of 190 questions carrying 200 marks. The exam duration will be 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The ‘Local Language Proficiency Test’ will be conducted for provisionally selected candidates who did not study (in class 10th or 12th) a specified local language of the state they have applied for.

SBI Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card when released:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in On the home page, click on the link to download the SBI Clerk prelims admit card 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. The admit card will be displayed on your screen. Download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025. Keep a printout of the admit card for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI.