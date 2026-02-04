RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Last date to apply today for 572 posts, direct link here
RBI will close the registration process for Office Attendant today, February 4. The direct link to apply for the post is given here.
Reserve Bank of India will close the registration process for Office Attendant posts today, February 4, 2026. Candidates who still have not applied for the post can find the direct link through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.
The written exam will be held on February 28 and March 1, 2026. The exam will comprise of 120 questions of 120 marks. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. The online test will have 30 questions each from Reasoning, General English, General Awareness and Numerical Ability. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Online Test. 1/4th marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
A candidate should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from the concerned State/UT coming under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Recruiting Office to which he/she is applying. Such qualification should be from a recognized Board of that State/UT.
Candidates should be between 18 to 25 years of age to apply. Candidates born not earlier than 02/01/2001 and not later than 01/01/2008 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply.
Direct link to apply for RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: How to apply
To apply for the posts candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.
2. Click on opportunities link and a new page will open.
3. Click on RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026 registration link.
4. Register yourself and fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee is ₹450/- plus 18% GST for General/ OBC/ EWS category and ₹50/- + 18% GST for SC/ST/PwBD/ EXS category. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBI.
