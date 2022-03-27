RBI recruitment: Apply for 303 vacancies from March 28, details here

Reserve Bank of India has notified vacancies for 303 Grade B officers. The application window will be activated from March 28 and the last date for the submission of online application form is April 18. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

RBI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 303 vacancies out of which 238 vacancies are for the post Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- General, 31 vacancies are for the post of Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- DEPR, 25 vacancies are for the post of Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- DSIM, 6 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager Rajbhasha, and 3 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager Protocol& Security.

RBI recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 30 years as on January 1 2022.

RBI recruitment application fee:

For the Grade B DR General, DEPR and DSIM posts: The application fee is ₹850 for General/OBC/EWS candidates.

For Assistant Manager -Rajbhasha and protocol& security: The application fee is ₹600 for General/OBC/EWS candidates.

The application fee is ₹100 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

RBI recruitment age: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in from March 28.