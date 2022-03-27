Home / Education / Employment News / RBI recruitment: Apply for 303 vacancies from March 28, details here
employment news

RBI recruitment: Apply for 303 vacancies from March 28, details here

  • Reserve Bank of India has notified vacancies for 303 Grade B officers. The application window will be activated from March 28 and the last date for the submission of online application form is April 18.
.RBI recruitment: Apply for 303 vacancies from March 28, details here(Mint Archives)
.RBI recruitment: Apply for 303 vacancies from March 28, details here(Mint Archives)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 09:33 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Reserve Bank of India has notified vacancies for 303 Grade B officers. The application window will be activated from March 28 and the last date for the submission of online application form is  April 18. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

RBI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 303 vacancies out of which  238 vacancies are for the post  Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- General, 31 vacancies are for the post of Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- DEPR, 25 vacancies are for the post of Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- DSIM, 6 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager Rajbhasha, and 3 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager Protocol& Security. 

RBI recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 30  years  as on January 1 2022.

RBI recruitment application fee:

For the Grade B DR General, DEPR and DSIM posts: The application fee is 850 for General/OBC/EWS candidates.

For Assistant Manager -Rajbhasha and protocol& security: The application fee is 600 for General/OBC/EWS candidates.

The application fee is 100 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

RBI recruitment age: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in from March 28.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbi rbi recruitment
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out