RBI Recruitment(HT file)
RBI Recruitment(HT file)
employment news

RBI Recruitment: Apply online for 241 vacancies for security guard posts

  • Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for recruitment against 241 Vacancies for the post of security guard. Aspirants can apply online till February 12 at rbi.org.in.
Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:25 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for recruitment against 241 Vacancies for the post of security guard. Aspirants can apply online till February 12 at rbi.org.in.

Applicants should have passed class 10th exam from a recognised board. Candidates will have to clear an online test followed by a physical test.

Age Limit: 25 years (28 yearsfor OBC and 30 years for SC/ST as per category relaxation provided by the Government of India).

The posts are only for ex-servicemen.

RBI Vacancy Details:

Security Guard: 241 Posts

General - 113

OBC - 45

EWS - 18

SC - 32

ST - 33

State-wise Vacancy

Ahmedabad - 7

Bengaluru - 12

Bhopal - 10

Bhubaneswar - 8

Chandigarh - 2

Chennai - 22

Guwahati - 11

Hyderabad - 3

Jaipur - 10

Jammu - 4

Kanpur - 5

Kolkata - 15

Lucknow - 5

Mumbai - 84

Nagpur - 12

New Delhi - 17

Patna -11

Thiruvananthapuram - 3

Direct link to apply: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbirpsgdec20/

Get official notification here:

https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3942

