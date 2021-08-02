RCFL recruitment 2021: Apply for 104 positions of trade apprentices

RCFL recruitment 2021: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) has invited applications for various positions of trade apprentices. Eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of RFCL at https://www.rcfltd.com/

The online application process is underway and the last date to apply is August 7.

Apprentices shall be provided training at TROMBAY AND THAL as per Company’s requirement.

RCFL recruitment 2021: Vacancy positions of Trainees

Out of the 104 vacancies of apprentices, 10 vacancies are for the post of Recruitment Executive (HR) Trainee, 60 vacancies are for the AOCP Trainee, 10 vacancies are for the Accounts Executive Trainee, 5 vacancies are for the Medical Lab (Pathology) Trainee, 4 vacancies are for the Diploma (Chemical).

Five vacancies are each for the position of Diploma (Computer), Diploma (Electrical), Diploma (Electrical).

RCFL recruitment 2021: Stipend per month

For Class XII passed candidates: ₹7000

For Technician Apprentices or Diploma Holder in any stream or Sandwich Course: ₹8000

For Technician Apprentices or Diploma Holder in any stream or Sandwich Course: ₹9000

RCFL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of RCFL at www.rcfltd.com

Click on the RECRUITMENT tab and then click on “ENGAGEMENT OF TRADE

APPRENTICES – 2021”

Fill the application form

Upload signature and photograph

Take the printout of the application form

For educational qualification and other details check the notification