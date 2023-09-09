REC Limited Recruitment 2023: Apply for Content writer and other posts at recindia.nic.in

REC Limited has invited applications for Content writer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of REC India at recindia.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organization. REC Limited Recruitment 2023: Apply for Content writer and other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to apply is till September 15, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Consultant (Public Relations): 1 post

Team Lead (Social Media): 1 post

Creative Head/ Senior Designer: 1 post

Social Media Executive: 1 post

Public Relations Executive: 1 post

Graphic Designer: 3 posts

Video Editor: 2 posts

Content Writer: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of shortlisting of candidates and personal interview. Shortlisted Candidates shall be called for Personal Interview to be conducted at Corporate Office, REC Limited or through online mode as per decision of the management. Applicants found suitable shall be called for interview, the venue and time of which will be intimated through the portal and the email indicated by the candidate in the application.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹ 500/- (Five Hundred Only). Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, PwBD and Ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of this application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of REC Limited.

