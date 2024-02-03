RFCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 39 Non-Executives (ITI Holders) posts till Feb 22

 RFCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 39 Non-Executives (ITI Holders) posts - Hindustan Times
ByHT Education Desk
Feb 03, 2024 04:14 PM IST

RFCL invites applications for 39 Non-Executives (ITI Holders) posts

Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) has invited applications for 39 Non-Executives (ITI Holders) posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.rfcl.co.in.

Direct link to apply

RFCL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 39 Attendant Gr. I vacancies.

RFCL Recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is 200 for General, OBC and EWS category candidates.SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental candidates are not required to pay any Application Fee.

Visit the official website at www.rfcl.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
