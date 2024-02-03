RFCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 39 Non-Executives (ITI Holders) posts till Feb 22
RFCL invites applications for 39 Non-Executives (ITI Holders) posts
Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) has invited applications for 39 Non-Executives (ITI Holders) posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.rfcl.co.in.
RFCL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 39 Attendant Gr. I vacancies.
RFCL Recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹200 for General, OBC and EWS category candidates.SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental candidates are not required to pay any Application Fee.
RFCL Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at www.rfcl.co.in
On the homepage, click on the career tab
Next, click on the Apply link
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.