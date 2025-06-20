RPSC admit card for School Lecturer released, steps to download

RPSC Admit Card 2025: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released admit cards for the School Lecturer (School Education) recruitment examination, 2024. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or from recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC admit card for the School Lecturer recruitment examination is out(Official website, screenshot)

Also read: CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam city slip 2025 out, know when admit card will be released

Candidates need to use their application numbers and dates of birth to download the admit card.

RPSC Rajasthan School Lecturer Admit Card 2025: Link 1

RPSC Admit Card 2025 for School Lecturer: Link 2

RPSC School Lecturer admit card: Instructions for taking printout:

Print the admit card on legal-size paper If the first page of the admit card (without instructions) is getting printed on more than one page, then print it on both sides of the paper.

Also read: UGC NET 2025 city slip for June 25 exam released, admit card next

How to download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025

From RPSC website

Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Open the School Lecturer (School Edu) admit card link. Enter your login details. Submit and download the admit card.

From recruitment portal

Go to recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Open the admit card tab. Select the exam. On the login window, provide the requested information. Submit and download the admit card.

The recruitment examination will be held from June 23 to July 4, 2025.

Candidates must ensure that they enter the exam centre 60 minutes before the exam starts. After that, entry will not be permitted.

Candidates must bring the admit card along with a coloured printout of the main admit card for identity verification. If the photograph on the main admit card is old or not clear, they need to bring driving license, passport or voter ID where the photograph is recent and clear.

RPSC has warned candidates not to fall for any misleading claims, and if they receive any, they must report it to the commission's control room at 0145-2635200, 2635212, 2635255.