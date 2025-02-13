RPSC Librarian admit card for grade 2 posts released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download via direct link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the RPSC grade 2 Librarian recruitment exam on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or on the SSO portal. RPSC Librarian admit card for grade 2 posts is out on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The direct link to download is given here.

Notably, the written examination is schedule to be conducted on February 16, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, whereas the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The examination will consist of two papers and be conducted for a total of 400 marks The duration of each paper will be two hours.

Additionally, there will be negative marks - for each wrong answer, there will be a deduction of ⅓ rd of the total marks allotted to the question.

RPSC LIBRARIAN ADMIT CARD: Here's how to download

Visit the official website or the SSO portal. Click on the admit card download link for 'LIBRARIAN GRADE-II (SCHOOL EDU.) 2024’ Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.

