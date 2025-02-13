BSE Odisha 10th Admit Card 2025: Odisha HSC hall ticket out at bseodisha.ac.in, download link here

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released BSE Odisha 10th Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Odisha HSC examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. BSE Odisha 10th Admit Card 2025: Odisha HSC hall ticket out at bseodisha.ac.in

According to TOI report, the Class 10 board examination in the state will begin on February 21 and will conclude on March 6, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm on all days. The exam question paper will comprise of both objective and subjective sections.

CBSE 10th Exams 2025: A science teacher’s guide to avoiding common mistakes

All the candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

BSE Odisha 10th Admit Card 2025: How to download

1. Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

2. Click on BSE Odisha 10th Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CISCE to begin ISC Class 12 board exams 2025 today, important instructions for students

In 2024, the Class 10 board exam result was announced on May 26, 2024. The overall pass percentage was 96.07%. A total of 541061 candidates had appeared for the examination, out of which 5,30,153 candidates passed. The girls pass percentage was 96.73% and boys pass percentage was 95.39%. Cuttack district had the highest pass percentage of 97.58% and lowest performing district is Rayagada with 96.16%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.