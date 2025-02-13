CISCE to begin ISC Class 12 board exams 2025 today, important instructions for students
ISC 2025 examinations will begin with the Environmental Science paper and end on Saturday, April 5 with the Art Paper 5 (Crafts A).
The Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 board examination conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will begin today, February 13.
Also read: CISCE to crackdown dummy schools, cautions institutions awarding inflated marks in internal assessments
ISC or Class 12 exams will be held in single shifts, each starting at 2 pm and lasting three hours.
These are some important exam day instructions students should know and follow-
- Sit in the exam hall/room 30 minutes before the exam starts. Do not leave the hall/room before the conclusion of the paper.
- If you get a wrong question paper or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given to you, bring it to the attention of the supervising examiner immediately.
- Carefully read any instructions given on the first page of the question paper, such as the number of questions that should be attempted. Answer only the number of questions mentioned in the paper.
- Write your unique ID (Unique identification number), index number, and subject name clearly in the space provided on the top sheet of the main answer booklet. Write this information on continuation booklets, loose maper, graph papers, etc.
- Continuation booklets will be issued on request only after you have completed writing on all pages of the main answer booklet and the continuation booklet already issued.
- Use only blue or black ink to write the answers and any other entries on the attendance booklet.
- Put your signature in the space provided on the top sheet of the main answer booklet.
- Do not scribble anywhere on the top sheet.
- Write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet unless the rubric of the question paper prohibits this. While writing in the answer booklet, leave a margin at the right-hand and the lefthand edges. Begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.
- Write the number of the question clearly in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Do not copy the question. Be careful to use the same system of numbering as that used in the question paper. Leave a line after answering each question.
- The board will also consider neat handwriting and spelling during evaluation. Write answers using only blue or black ink. Pencils may be used for diagrams. Bring your own mathematical and drawing instruments and colour pencils.
- The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines is not permitted.
- Students will get 15 minutes to read questions and it will be in addition to the time allotted to write the paper.
- Attach all continuation booklets used/unused to the main answer booklet.
- Do all work, including rough work, on the same sheet as the rest of the answer.
- At the end of the exam, arrange your answer scripts in sequential order, and make sure that the main answer booklet, graph, map, etc., have your UID, index number and subject name written. Fasten them at the left-hand top corner and hand them over unfolded.
