CISCE to begin ISC Class 12 board exams 2025 today, important instructions for students

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 board examination conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will begin today, February 13. CISCE to begin ISC Class 12 board exams 2025 today(File Photo)

Also read: CISCE to crackdown dummy schools, cautions institutions awarding inflated marks in internal assessments

ISC 2025 examinations will begin with the Environmental Science paper and end on Saturday, April 5 with the Art Paper 5 (Crafts A).

ISC or Class 12 exams will be held in single shifts, each starting at 2 pm and lasting three hours.

These are some important exam day instructions students should know and follow-