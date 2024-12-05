CISCE to crackdown on dummy schools, cautions institutions awarding inflated marks in internal assessments

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will crack down on affiliated schools that have enrolled dummy students. The council has zero-tolerance policy against dummy institutions. In an interview to Hindustan Times, CISCE chief executive and secretary Dr Joseph Emmanuel on Wednesday opened up on the issue. CISCE chief executive and secretary Dr Joseph Emmanuel spoke to Hindustan Times and said the council has zero-tolerance policy against dummy institutions. (File Photo)

He said, "Strict action will be taken against dummy schools because it is no way helping the students' development. Crackdown against such schools is on the agenda of the council, said Emmanuel.

"Dummy schools are not good from the students' perspective. Children must go through proper schooling as it is better for the overall development of their personality. Mushrooming dummy schools will only harm students

in the long run."

Schools awarding inflated marks to students in the internal assessments in a quest to put them in the merit list may soon find it difficult to do so as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations, is working on a mechanism to check the malpractice. "Some schools are doing this to bring their students in the merit list. It is not accepted. We, at the council, are working on a mechanism to address the issue.”

“We will do some kind of handholding of such schools and their teachers will be trained so that they do a fair assessment of their students' performance in internal assessment.”

“The council had started internal evaluation with the sole purpose to make the students stress-free and comfortable ahead of their Board examinations. But with the passage of time, schools started compromising with the sanctity of the examination by awarding higher marks to students, he said. Despite early start in February, why are Board exams going into April? For instance, this year Class 12 (ISC) exam will begin from February 13 and end on April 5 while the Class 10 (ICSE) examination, scheduled from February 18 will end on March 27.

In reply, he said, "We offer a wide range of subjects to our students, and for that, we need to create a much bigger window (time span)."On the perception among people that the CBSE syllabus is more fine-tuned for competitive exams vis-a-vis other boards, Emmanuel said, "This is a myth. If you look at percentage wise, you will see more CISCE students cracking competitive exams. But in absolute numbers, CBSE students excel more because there are more CBSE schools in the country compared to CISCE-affiliated schools."