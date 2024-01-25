 RPSC Programmer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 216 posts begins on February 1 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / RPSC Programmer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 216 posts begins on February 1

RPSC Programmer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 216 posts begins on February 1

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 25, 2024 06:34 PM IST

RPSC Programmer Recruitment 2024 registration for 216 posts begins on February 1, 2024.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications for Programmer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Programmer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 216 posts begins on February 1(File Photo)
RPSC Programmer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 216 posts begins on February 1(File Photo)

The registration process will open on February 1 and will close on March 1, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 216 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply should have B.E/ B.Tech/ M.Sc in Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communications or M.C.A from a recognized University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government OR M.Tech degree OR M.B.A from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized as equivalent thereto by the Government. The age limit should be between 21 to 40 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a written test consisting of Paper I and Paper II. The duration of the exam will be for 2 hours. Candidates who obtain a minimum of 40 per cent in the aggregate for the written exam shall be considered to have obtained qualifying marks at the written exam.

Application Fees

The application fees for unreserved/ OBC category is 600/- and SC, ST category candidates will have to pay 400/-. The payment of fees should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On