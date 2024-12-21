RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 admit card release date out, exam district details releasing today at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will release the RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 exam district details on December 21, 2024. Candidates who have registered for Sr. Teacher (Sanskrit Edu.) Comp. Exam 2024 can check the official notice on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 admit card release date out, exam district detail today(File Photo)

The RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 admit card release date have been announced. The admit card will be released on December 25, 2024 on the official website. Candidates should download their admit card by visiting the Admit Card link using the application number and date of birth.

Also, candidates can download the admit card of the concerned examination by logging in to https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in and selecting the Recruitment portal link available in Citizen Apps (G2C). Candidates should appear at the examination center with the updated original Aadhaar card (coloured print) for identification.

The written test for Senior Teacher will be held on December 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2024. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Social Science, Hindi papers will be held on December 28, G.K and Educational Psychology and Science will be held on December 29, Mathematics and Sanskrit will be held on December 30 and English will be held on December 31, 2024.

RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 exam district details: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the exam district details.