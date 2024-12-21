Menu Explore
BTEUP Datesheet 2024 for odd semester, special back paper exams out at bteup.ac.in, check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 21, 2024 09:13 AM IST

BTEUP Datesheet 2024 for odd semester, special back paper exams have been released. The timetable is given here. 

The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, has released the BTEUP 2024 date sheet for odd semester and special back paper exams. Candidates who want to appear for these exams can check the datasheets through the official website of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in.

BTEUP Datesheet 2024 for odd semester, special back paper exams out, check here
BTEUP Datesheet 2024 for odd semester, special back paper exams out, check here

As per the official datesheet, the odd semester examination will begin on December 28 and will conclude on January 11, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am or 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The odd semester back & special back paper will begin on December 23 and will end on January 13, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am or 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm or 2 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download Odd semester datesheet

Direct link to download Special back paper datesheet 

BTEUP Datesheet 2024: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in.
  • Click on latest news link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open, where candidates must check the BTEUP Datesheet 2024 for odd-semester special back-paper exams.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BTEUP.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
