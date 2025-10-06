RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Indicative notice out for 2,570 junior engineer and other posts, check it here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an indicative notice inviting online applications for recruitment to various technical posts including Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) under CEN No. 05/2025.
The online application process will begin on October 31, 2025, and will remain open till November 30, 2025 (11:59 pm). Applications can be submitted only through online mode via the official RRB websites.
Candidates are strongly advised to go through the detailed notification (CEN No. 05/2025) carefully before applying. Any corrigendum or update related to this recruitment will be published only on the official RRB websites given below: