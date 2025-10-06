RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Indicative notice out for 2,570 junior engineer and other posts, check it here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an indicative notice inviting online applications for recruitment to various technical posts including Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) under CEN No. 05/2025. RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Applicants aged 18 to 33 are required to verify Aadhaar details. Further updates will be available on official RRB websites. (Representative image) (Santosh Kumar /File)

The online application process will begin on October 31, 2025, and will remain open till November 30, 2025 (11:59 pm). Applications can be submitted only through online mode via the official RRB websites.

Vacancy Details Total posts: 2,570 (tentative)

Posts: Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA)

Pay Level (as per 7th CPC): Level 6

Initial Pay: Rs. 35,400 per month

Age Limit Candidates must be between 18 and 33 years of age as of January 1, 2026.

Aadhaar Verification RRB has advised applicants to verify their primary details using Aadhaar during the online application process to avoid inconvenience or delay.

The name and date of birth in Aadhaar must exactly match the details on the Class 10 certificate.

Candidates should ensure that Aadhaar is updated with the latest photo and biometrics (fingerprint and iris) before filling out the form.