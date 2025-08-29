RRB NTPC CBT 1 Results 2025 expected in second or third week of September: Reports

The Railway Recruitment Boards, are yet to release the RRB NTPC CBT 1 results 2025 for graduate level posts. Candidates will be able to check the results, when released, on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB NTPC CBT 1 Results 2025 Live Updates RRB NTPC CBT 1 Results 2025 are expected to be out by second or third week of September, media reports have claimed. (Representative image/HT file)

As anticipation grows among candidates with regard to the results, several media reports have claimed that the results will not be released this month, and are expected to be out only in September, particularly in the second or third week.

However, Hindustan Times Digital has no confirmation concerning the result date as yet.

Also read: APPSC Hall Ticket 2025 for Forest Officer and Asst Beat Officer posts releasing today at psc.ap.gov.in

Earlier on August 26, 2025, the RRB officials were scheduled to conduct a meeting to discuss the results for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 2025, and notify the date.

Worth mentioning here, the board has already released the RRB NTPC provisional answer key on July 1, and invited candidates to raise objection till July 6, 2025. Candidates could challenge the answer key by paying ₹50 as bank charges per question challenged.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exams 2025 for graduate level posts were conducted from June 5 to 24, 2025. The exam consisted of 100 questions, each worth one mark.

There is also negative marking in the exam, wherein 1/3 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer.

Meanwhile, along with the result, RRBs are also expected to release the scorecard and cut-off details.

Also read: NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Notification released for several posts, applications begin from September 2

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs aim to fill up 8113 graduate-level posts in the organisation. Of these, 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post.

Also read: PFRDA Recruitment 2025: Grade A admit cards released at pfrda.org.in, download via direct link

RRB NTPC Results 2025: How to download when released

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when released:

Visit the official website of the regional RRB. Click on RRB NTPC Result 2025 link available on the home page. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the result displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.